Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 124 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day moving average is $176.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

