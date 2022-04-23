Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,928 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.35% of Parsons worth $115,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Parsons by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 109.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 455,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,787. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Parsons’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

