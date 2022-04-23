Peanut (NUX) Price Reaches $0.0879

Peanut (NUX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Peanut has a total market cap of $833,412.72 and $278,718.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

