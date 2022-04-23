Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $580.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.10) to GBX 900 ($11.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.15) to GBX 740 ($9.63) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 462,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

