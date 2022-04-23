Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

