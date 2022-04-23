PIN (PIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.02 or 0.07417501 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.82 or 1.00024502 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

