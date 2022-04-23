Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.73% of Plains GP worth $33,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. 3,138,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,785. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

