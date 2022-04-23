PlatonCoin Price Hits $0.69 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.10 million and $809,900.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PLTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,812,987 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

