Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Playkey (PKT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $207,713.03 and $106,410.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

