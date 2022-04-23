Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $37.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.02.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. 28,612,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,295,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
