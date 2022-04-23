Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $4.38 on Major Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00011055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $679,851.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.58 or 0.07407838 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.37 or 0.99769566 BTC.

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

