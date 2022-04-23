Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $415.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $401.51 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.51.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

