Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $550.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $415.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 1-year low of $401.51 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

