Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.