Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.