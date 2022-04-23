Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
