Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

