Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 370,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 236,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198,601 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,365,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

