PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

PRSR opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £587.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.56. PRS REIT has a one year low of GBX 87.75 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

