PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells $36,627.50 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PVH opened at $75.29 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PVH by 868.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.