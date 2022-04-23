PYA Waltman Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 1,509,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,085. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

