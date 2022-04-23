PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $181.54. 8,003,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

