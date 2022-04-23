Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $344 million-$346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.37 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.12.

NYSE:XM opened at $21.78 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after acquiring an additional 315,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 977,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 211,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

