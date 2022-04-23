Quant Trading Down 3% This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Quant has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $42.18 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for $107.92 or 0.00270453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

