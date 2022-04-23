Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 1.18% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,353,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 116.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

FXF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,838. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

