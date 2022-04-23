Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires Shares of 22,601 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 128,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

