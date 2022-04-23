Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,845,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 88,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

VMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 2,583,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

