Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $7.39 on Friday, reaching $289.31. 81,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.30 and its 200-day moving average is $318.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $269.31 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

