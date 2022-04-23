Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $16.94 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 2.46% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,706,000 after buying an additional 48,362 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $102.57. 14,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.21 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

