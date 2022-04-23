Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 217,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,309. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

