Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,183,907 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,183,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,259,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 8.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.81% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,095,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.