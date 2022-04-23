Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 4,830 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $24,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000.

MOAT stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.94. 920,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

