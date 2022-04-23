Quantitative Advantage LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $5,049,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,266 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 462,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 83,173 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 184,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,264. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.