Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.97. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.