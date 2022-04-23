QuickSwap Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $176.20 or 0.00442009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $57.64 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.73 or 0.07412055 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,813.69 or 0.99874143 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

