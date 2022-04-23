R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $470,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 1,297,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,300. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

