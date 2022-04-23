Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 4.7%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 242,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 53,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a PE ratio of -38.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.
About Radius Gold (CVE:RDU)
