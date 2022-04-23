Rage Fan Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $291,349.70 and approximately $4,668.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.93 or 0.07429808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.50 or 1.00061187 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.