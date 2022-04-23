Raymond James Analysts Give Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) a C$1.30 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
TSE:ANX opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anaconda Mining (Get Rating)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
