Realio Network Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $128,089.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.26 or 0.07406933 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.08 or 0.99736553 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.