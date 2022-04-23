Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth about $776,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.