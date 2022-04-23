Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 706,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
