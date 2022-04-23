Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million.

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 92,914 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $668,051.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Reservoir Media by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 69,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

