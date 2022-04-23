Reviewing Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.57 $1.51 million $0.13 73.31 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems 1.89% 2.12% 1.55% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Risk and Volatility

Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amtech Systems and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amtech Systems presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.89%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than SCVX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats SCVX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amtech Systems (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, diffusion furnaces, and customer high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics, automotive and other industries; and wafer polishing equipment and related services. Its products include horizontal diffusion furnaces; and belt furnaces. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. This segment also offers substrate process chemicals for use in various manufacturing processes, including semiconductors, silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, and optics. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

