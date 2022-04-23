Reviewing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Akerna -161.48% -31.09% -21.41%

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.83 -$44.48 million N/A N/A Akerna $20.68 million 1.20 -$31.33 million ($1.22) -0.63

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Akerna 0 1 3 0 2.75

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 297.97%. Akerna has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 521.89%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akerna beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

