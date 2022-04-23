Reviewing Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

This table compares Ubiquiti and Comtech Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.21 $616.58 million $8.55 33.23 Comtech Telecommunications $581.70 million 0.65 -$73.48 million ($1.01) -14.09

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Comtech Telecommunications. Comtech Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ubiquiti and Comtech Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.25%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Comtech Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ubiquiti pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comtech Telecommunications pays out -39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comtech Telecommunications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25% Comtech Telecommunications -3.77% 1.72% 0.84%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Comtech Telecommunications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.