REVV Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.55 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. REVV has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

