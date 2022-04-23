Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $3,864,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 10,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.62.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

