Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Down 2.7%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 28,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 8,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $169,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

