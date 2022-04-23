Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.41.

NYSE RBLX opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Roblox has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion and a PE ratio of -31.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roblox (RBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.