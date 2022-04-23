Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report $15.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $61.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,552. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

